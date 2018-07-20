Power use hits record high for July in Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The soaring mercury pushed peak electricity consumption in Taiwan to an all-time high for July of 36.705 million kilowatts on Thursday, according to state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).



The record high occurred at 1:50 p.m., and surpassed the previous highest for July of 36.46 million kW set the previous day, Taipower said, adding that it was also the third highest daily consumption ever recorded.



The two highest daily power consumption levels were 36.771 million kW and 36.713 million kW set on May 30 and May 31, respectively, Taipower data shows.



Cheng Yu-tsai (鄭有財), Taipower's deputy superintendent for central coordination, said heat accumulated from continued days of high temperature has driven up electricity consumption.



However, the possibility of rain on Friday and Saturday plus the fall off in electricity consumption at weekends, means peak electricity consumption for Friday could drop to 36.4 million kW, Cheng pointed out.



July and August are traditionally peak periods for electricity consumption and if there is another week of hot weather it is estimated consumption will continue to rise and could even reach 37 million kW, Cheng added.