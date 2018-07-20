AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 20
thru 22, Carnoustie, Scotland — golf, British Open.
thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.
thru 24, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2nd test.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.
Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.
thru 22, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.
thru 22, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.
thru 22 Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.
thru 22 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championships.
thru 22, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.
thru 22, San Francisco — rugby, Rugby World Cup Sevens.
thru 22, Auburn, Alabama — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.
Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Chiefs.
thru 27, Wuxi, China — fencing, world championships.
|SATURDAY, July 21
thru 22, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs: Crusaders vs. Sharks, New South Wales vs. Highlanders, Lions vs. Jaguares.
thru Aug. 5, London — field hockey, Women's World Cup.
Moscow — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev for undisputed cruiserweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah for Machado's WBA junior lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 22
Hockenheim — auto racing, F1, German GP.
Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.
|MONDAY, July 23
thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP, German Championships.
thru 29, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.
thru 29 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.
thru 29, Moscow — tennis, WTA, Moscow River Cup.
thru 29, Nanchang, China — tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open.
|TUESDAY, July 24
No new major events.
|WEDNESDAY, July 25
Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd ODI.
|THURSDAY, July 26
thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — European Tour, Porsche European Open.
thru 29, Oakville, Ontario — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.
thru 29, East Lothian, Scotland — golf, US LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open.
|FRIDAY, July 27
Edmonton — triathlon, world series.
|SATURDAY, July 28
Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 3rd ODI.
Kissimmee, Florida — boxing, Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito for vacant WBO junior lightweight title.
Los Angeles — boxing, Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. for Garcia's WBC lightweight title and Easter's IBF lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 29
Budapest, Romania — auto racing, F1, Hungarian GP.
Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.
Lexington, Ohio — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200.
Britain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, RideLondon-Surrey Classic.