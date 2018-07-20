AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 20

thru 22, Carnoustie, Scotland — golf, British Open.

thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 24, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.

Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.

thru 22, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.

thru 22, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.

thru 22 Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.

thru 22 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championships.

thru 22, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

thru 22, San Francisco — rugby, Rugby World Cup Sevens.

thru 22, Auburn, Alabama — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Chiefs.

thru 27, Wuxi, China — fencing, world championships.

SATURDAY, July 21

thru 22, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs: Crusaders vs. Sharks, New South Wales vs. Highlanders, Lions vs. Jaguares.

thru Aug. 5, London — field hockey, Women's World Cup.

Moscow — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev for undisputed cruiserweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah for Machado's WBA junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, July 22

Hockenheim — auto racing, F1, German GP.

Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.

MONDAY, July 23

thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP, German Championships.

thru 29, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.

thru 29 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.

thru 29, Moscow — tennis, WTA, Moscow River Cup.

thru 29, Nanchang, China — tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open.

TUESDAY, July 24

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, July 25

Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd ODI.

THURSDAY, July 26

thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — European Tour, Porsche European Open.

thru 29, Oakville, Ontario — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.

thru 29, East Lothian, Scotland — golf, US LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open.

FRIDAY, July 27

Edmonton — triathlon, world series.

SATURDAY, July 28

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 3rd ODI.

Kissimmee, Florida — boxing, Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito for vacant WBO junior lightweight title.

Los Angeles — boxing, Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. for Garcia's WBC lightweight title and Easter's IBF lightweight title.

SUNDAY, July 29

Budapest, Romania — auto racing, F1, Hungarian GP.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Lexington, Ohio — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200.

Britain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, RideLondon-Surrey Classic.