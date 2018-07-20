Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Inc RE Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today announced it has finalized the acquisition of Inc RE, a top Australian Capital Markets firm specializing in commercial sales, acquisitions and investment advisory. The team will join Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Australian platform and be part of the company’s global Capital Markets network.

“I am delighted to welcome the Inc RE team to Cushman & Wakefield. Today’s announcement further strengthens our position as a leading Capital Markets firm globally and highlights the power of our brand and culture to attract the best talent. With the combination of our global Capital Markets professionals and the recent acquisition of Inc RE, Cushman & Wakefield is placed to deliver superior results for clients in key markets across the globe,” said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Australian Capital Markets practice will be led by Josh Cullen, Inc RE principal. The team will comprise 14 brokers focused on institutional sales, international investments, acquisitions and investment advisory. Cullen will be supported by Rick Butler and leading brokers Steve Kearney and Mark Hansen.

Commenting on this milestone acquisition, James Patterson, Chief Executive, Australia and New Zealand said, “The acquisition complements our local Capital Markets platform and creates momentum for us in the Capital Markets landscape nationally. It provides us with opportunities to accelerate the growth of the company’s broader commercial real estate business, particularly in Asset Services and Agency Leasing. It also complements our occupier business, which is one of the strongest in the country with 70+ contracted accounts.”

Josh Cullen, newly appointed International Director and Head of Capital Markets, Australia and New Zealand, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “The attraction to our business is the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, and more importantly its strong global focus on Capital Markets. The firm’s recent hires have seen them rise to the top in the U.S. and European markets in relatively quick succession. We want to do the same in Asia Pacific and continue to build the Australian business. With the continued globalization of real estate investment capital, we see it as an opportunity to connect Australian clients and investment products to global capital sources.”

In addition to Josh Cullen, Rick Butler, Steve Kearney and Mark Hansen, Claire Zouroudis, Charles Long and Lisa Lee also will join the Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets practice based in Sydney. Inc RE’s total transactions completed in the span of 18 months total US$2.25 billion.

Some of Cushman & Wakefield’s recent global transactions include Chelsea Market, NYC, US$2.4bn; LinkReit Shopping Mall Portfolio, Hong Kong, US$2.95bn; One Astor Plaza, NYC, US$1.95bn; Walkie Talkie Building (20 Fenchurch St) London, US$1.7bn; Leadenhall Building, London, US$1.48bn; 8 Bay East, Hong Kong US$1.2bn; Clearwater Bay, Hainan, US$950mn; 80-82 Quai Michelet, Paris, US$811.2mn; Metropolitan Plaza, Guangzhou, US$590mn; and Twenty Anson, Singapore, US$377mn.

