AP Source: Thunder trade Anthony to Hawks, waiver likely

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carmelo Anthony is done in Oklahoma City.

A person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press the Thunder are sending the veteran NBA forward and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. Anthony will be waived, clearing the way for him to sign as a free agent elsewhere. The person spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, said the Thunder will send Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers for Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Philadelphia's Justin Anderson will be sent to Atlanta.

Schroder averaged a career-high 19.4 points per game last season for the Hawks in 67 games, all starts. The speedy 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.9 points the year before that.

Anthony's lone season in Oklahoma City was largely a bust. He averaged 16.2 points per game last season and struggled at times in his new role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The 10-time All-Star posted career lows in scoring average and field goal percentage, and the Thunder were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Utah.

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed to this report.