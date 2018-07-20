Spyro Reignited Trilogy Brings the Beat to Fans at San Diego Comic-Con

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Spyro soared in to Comic-Con® International: San Diego with news that’s sure to get fans fired up! Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Toys For Bob announced today the return of Stewart Copeland (The Police) to the Spyro franchise. Copeland, the series’ original composer, revealed a clip of the new soundtrack main theme featured in to fans during the Spyro: Reigniting a Legend panel. Known as “Tiger Train,” Copeland’s new intro reprises recognizable music motifs from the first three Spyro games into a memorable, orchestral-rock journey.

And the Spyro nostalgia beat doesn’t end there! Franchise fans can go down music memory lane as the Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings a new in-game audio feature that allows players to switch between Copeland’s original and the newly remastered soundtracks. Players can simply fly in to the “options menu” at any time during gameplay, unleash their preferred nostalgic or scaled up groove, and glide right back into the Spyro action without losing saved data.

“Creating new music for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been incredibly fun and nostalgic for me,” said Stewart Copeland, acclaimed musician (The Police), film score writer and composer. “Seeing how the fans loved the original series and soundtrack was a very heart-warming experience 20 years ago, and being able to revisit that fun with the new game has brought things full circle. I can’t wait for players to hear the new intro title track and enjoy the option to play the remastered game to my original music when the trilogy arrives this fall. ‘Tiger Train’ includes some of my favorite themes from the original soundtrack, which I’m sure the Spyro faithful will appreciate!”

Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob was joined today by Stewart Copeland; key members of Insomniac Games, including Ted Price, Brian Hastings and Brian Allgeier, as well as Tom Kenny (the voice of Spyro) and Michael John (producer at Universal Interactive Studios on the original Spyro trilogy) to share their favorite moments creating and remastering one of the most beloved trilogies in video game history. During the panel, fans were also treated to a first look at remastered gameplay footage from Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a dynamic gaming collection that will have both veteran and new franchise fans “Spyro-ing” out of control when it releases September 21, 2018. Players will feel the fully remastered fire of the three original Spyro™ games that started the phenomenon – Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon – complete with more than 100 levels, fire-breathing attacks, lush environments, and Spyro’s zany cast of characters all in HD graphical glory on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available now to pre-order via major retailers at a suggested retail price of $39.99. For more information, please visit www.SpyroTheDragon.com; follow @SpyroTheDragon on Twitter and @Spyro on Facebook and Instagram; and subscribe to YouTube.com/SpyroTheDragon.

