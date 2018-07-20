Global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market 2018-2022| Increasing Government Initiatives on Safety Systems in Automotive Industry to Boost Demand| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Single motor for anti-pinch power window and soft-close door systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The direct current motor used in soft-close automatic doors in vehicles is similar to that used in anti-pinch window systems. Thus, sharing the motor between the anti-pinch power window system and soft-close door systems would be one of the most benefitting cost optimization techniques. This could drive the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market in the future.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market is the increasing government initiatives on safety systems in the automotive industry:

Global automotive anti-pinch power window system market: Increasing government initiatives on safety systems in the automotive industry

Government initiatives for enhancing the safety of automotive and security features are increasing. Electronic equipment is being installed in entry-level vehicles, which have a high demand in emerging markets. Systems for braking and stability, electronic steering, anti-pinch window, and driver assistance such as radar, cameras, and communication devices are embedded in vehicles for enhancing safety.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, “In the automotive power window system segment, the anti-pinch feature is gaining interest among customers and manufacturers. Regulatory requirements are also leading to greater adoption of these systems. Regulations laid down by the EU, have prompted many automakers to install anti-pinch power window system in their vehicles over the last five years.”

Global automotive anti-pinch power window system market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive anti-pinch power window system market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 4% during 2018-2022.

