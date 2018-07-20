Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market to Post a CAGR of 13% by 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The global superfood-based packaged snacks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is rise in the number of new product launches. The global superfood-based packaged snacks market is being invigorated by the increasing number of new and innovative product launches over the past decade. The rise in the demand for superfood-based packaged snacks in various countries has been widely attributed to product innovations in the superfruits and edible seaweed-based snacks sector, where vendors launch innovative products to attract customers.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of new varieties of superfood-based packaged snacks as one of the key emerging trends in the global superfood-based packaged snacks market:

Global superfood-based packaged snacks market: Emergence of new varieties of superfood-based packaged snacks

Several consumers have become comfortable with the usage of products containing traditional superfoods like quinoa, chia, almond, buckwheat, blueberry, and hemp. However, it has been observed that the shift in consumer preference is due to the increasing enthusiasm towards trying out new superfood ingredients such as moringa, edible seaweed, red algae, salmon, macadamia, ancient grains, and berry-based fruits. Thus, factors such as these, are expected to drive the growth of the overall global market during the forecast period.

“Rising number of product launches and increasing consumer enthusiasm towards experimenting with new items in terms of superfoods is boosting the sale of the super-foods packaged snacks market globally,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global superfood-based packaged snacks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global superfood-based packaged snacks market by product (nuts-, grains-, and seeds- based packaged superfood snacks; edible seaweed-based packaged superfood snacks; superfruit-based packaged superfood snacks; and other superfood-based packaged snacks) and by geographical regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The nuts-, grains-, and seeds- based packaged superfood snacks led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 52%, followed by edible seaweed-based packaged superfood snacks and superfruit-based packaged superfood snacks. The edible seaweed-based packaged superfood snacks segment is expected to have a high incremental growth followed by superfruit-based packaged superfood snacks, during the forecast period.

