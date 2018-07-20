Allen Harrison Appointed President of Methodist Healthcare System

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) today announced Allen Harrison will become president of Methodist Healthcare System, a nine-hospital, 50-50 joint venture between Methodist Healthcare Ministries and HCA Healthcare.

Harrison, who currently serves as CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, is replacing longtime HCA Healthcare veteran Jaime Wesolowski, who earlier this year announced his plan to retire. The transition is expected to occur within the next 60 days.

“Allen is a seasoned leader with a deep appreciation of the patients-first culture shared by HCA Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries,” said Jon Foster, president of HCA Healthcare’s American Group. “He is uniquely qualified to continue Methodist Healthcare System’s legacy of providing exceptional care in San Antonio.”

Harrison began his HCA Healthcare career in 2002, when he became vice president of business development at HCA Healthcare’s The Medical Center of Aurora. He served as vice president of business development for HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division from 2004 to 2006 before becoming chief operating officer of the company’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver from 2006 to 2011. In 2011, Harrison was named chief executive officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate in Austin, before being appointed to his current position.

Harrison holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Oral Roberts University, a master’s in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. Harrison and his wife Stephanie have been married for 30 years and have four children.

A nearly 20-year veteran of HCA Healthcare, Wesolowski has been president of Methodist Healthcare System since 2007. Before that, he was CEO of Riverside Community Hospital, an HCA Healthcare affiliate in Southern California. Wesolowski joined HCA Healthcare in 1999 as CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. From 1984 to 1999, he held a number of hospital leadership roles at various healthcare systems.

“Jaime has led Methodist Healthcare System to significant growth and new levels of achievement in quality, patient experience and employee satisfaction,” said Foster. “We appreciate his many contributions and years of service to our organization, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

About Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio Methodist Healthcare System – San Antonio is the largest provider of health care in South and Central Texas with 28 facilities including nine acute care hospitals serving over 94,000 inpatients and 500,000 outpatients annually. The System team is comprised of 11,000 employees, making Methodist Healthcare System the second largest private employer in San Antonio. The Texas Quality Foundation selected Methodist Healthcare System to receive the 2014 Texas Award for Performance Excellence, making Methodist the first and only health care system in South Texas to receive this award, which requires an organization to demonstrate its commitment to the highest quality standards. With more than 2,700 credentialed physicians, Methodist Healthcare System provides the largest array of medical services in the region including neurosurgery, cardiovascular services, transplants, oncology and women’s services. The health system is equally co-owned by both HCA Healthcare and the Methodist Healthcare Ministries. HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics in 20 states and the United Kingdom. Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. is a private, faith-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating access to health care for the uninsured through direct services, community partnerships and strategic grant making in 74 counties across South Texas. Visit http://www.SAHealth.com to learn more.

About HCA Healthcare Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 28 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

