Did Trump and Putin agree to anything? Only they know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may have reached several historic agreements at their summit in Finland this week. Or, they may not have. Three days later no one is quite sure.

No details have emerged from the leaders' one-on-one discussion on Monday other than the vague outline they offered themselves. Officials, lawmakers and the public in the United States in particular are wondering what, if anything, was actually agreed to.

Both Trump and Putin have declared the meeting a grand success, yet even the most complete accounting of the talks — one provided by Putin — suggests that any outcomes are far from certain.

Democratic lawmakers are so frustrated they want to subpoena the State Department interpreter who translated for the president.