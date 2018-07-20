Global Retirement Home Services Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The global retirement home services market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005889/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global retirement home services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising life expectancy of individuals. There has been an increase in the lifespan of individuals due to the decrease in death rates from cardiovascular and infectious diseases. In 2013, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and stroke contributed to one-third of the deaths globally.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of retirement villages as one of the key emerging trends in the global retirement home services market:

Global retirement home services market: Increasing adoption of retirement villages

Senior citizens require specialized housing, which caters to their needs. Contrary to seniors living in America, the concept of retirement housing in developing economies such as India continues to be associated with a major social stigma. This restricts the growth of the market. But, there has been an increasing realization about the benefits of retirement homes among urban households.

“Optimal retirement options need to be considered for maintaining a decent quality of life. Therefore, some senior citizens prefer to retire in urban fringes or retirement villages. Some retirement villages offer entertainment options presented through Internet-connected smart TVs along with in-house service,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global retirement home services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global retirement home services market by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005889/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 04:05 PM/DISC: 07/19/2018 04:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005889/en