ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Austin D. Kim as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Austin D. Kim has joined ACADIA as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. He will report to Steve Davis, ACADIA’s President and Chief Executive Officer and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.

The company previously announced in February that Glenn F. Baity, who served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary since 2004, would be retiring. Mr. Baity will remain with ACADIA through completion of a transition period.

“We are delighted to have Austin join the ACADIA team,” said Mr. Davis. “Austin has a proven record leading corporate legal and governance activities for global biopharmaceutical companies. His expertise and leadership track record will be greatly valued as we continue to advance NUPLAZID ® and explore new opportunities for recognizing the promise of our CNS portfolio and delivering shareholder value.”

From 2006 until 2017, Mr. Kim held several senior legal positions at Teva Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty pharmaceutical company. At Teva, Mr. Kim was most recently Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Corporate/M&A, handling corporate and securities law matters, acquisitions and corporate development, capital markets transactions and corporate governance matters. Before joining Teva, Mr. Kim was Deputy General Counsel at IVAX Corporation, a global generic pharmaceutical company, which was acquired by Teva in 2006. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kim was a senior lawyer at Transamerica Corporation, practiced law at Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro and clerked for Judge Vaughn Walker of the United States District Court, Northern District of California. Mr. Kim received his J.D. degree from Columbia University School of Law and his A.B. in English Literature and Economics from Stanford University.

Mr. Davis added: “I would also like to express my appreciation to Glenn for his leadership during his many years with ACADIA, beginning when the company first went public in 2004. His guidance during these formative years for ACADIA has contributed significantly to the success we have had as a company and the tremendous value we have provided to patients affected by CNS disorders.”

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA has developed and is commercializing the first and only medicine approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. In addition, ACADIA has ongoing clinical development efforts in additional areas with significant unmet need including dementia-related psychosis, schizophrenia inadequate response, schizophrenia-negative symptoms and major depressive disorder. This press release and further information about ACADIA can be found at: www.acadia-pharm.com.

About NUPLAZID ® (pimavanserin) NUPLAZID is the first FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. NUPLAZID is a non-dopaminergic, selective serotonin inverse agonist preferentially targeting 5-HT 2A receptors that are thought to play an important role in Parkinson’s disease psychosis. NUPLAZID is an oral medicine taken once a day with a recommended dose of 34 mg. ACADIA discovered and developed this new chemical entity and holds worldwide rights to develop and commercialize NUPLAZID.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements related to advancing NUPLAZID; exploring new opportunities for recognizing the promise of ACADIA’s CNS portfolio; and delivering shareholder value. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug discovery, development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to ACADIA’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as ACADIA’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ACADIA undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Important Safety Information and Indication for NUPLAZID (pimavanserin)

WARNING: INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. NUPLAZID is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis unrelated to the hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

NUPLAZID is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Contraindication: NUPLAZID is contraindicated in patients with a history of a hypersensitivity reaction to pimavanserin or any of its components. Rash, urticaria, and reactions consistent with angioedema (e.g., tongue swelling, circumoral edema, throat tightness, and dyspnea) have been reported.

QT Interval Prolongation: NUPLAZID prolongs the QT interval. The use of NUPLAZID should be avoided in patients with known QT prolongation or in combination with other drugs known to prolong QT interval including Class 1A antiarrhythmics or Class 3 antiarrhythmics, certain antipsychotic medications, and certain antibiotics. NUPLAZID should also be avoided in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias, as well as other circumstances that may increase the risk of the occurrence of torsade de pointes and/or sudden death, including symptomatic bradycardia, hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia, and presence of congenital prolongation of the QT interval.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥2% for NUPLAZID and greater than placebo) were peripheral edema (7% vs 2%), nausea (7% vs 4%), confusional state (6% vs 3%), hallucination (5% vs 3%), constipation (4% vs 3%), and gait disturbance (2% vs <1%).

Drug Interactions: Coadministration with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole) increases NUPLAZID exposure. Reduce NUPLAZID dose to 10 mg taken orally as one tablet once daily. Coadministration with strong CYP3A4 inducers may reduce NUPLAZID exposure. Monitor patients for reduced efficacy and an increase in NUPLAZID dosage may be needed.

Pediatric Use: Safety and efficacy have not been established in pediatric patients.

Dosage and Administration: Recommended dose: 34 mg taken orally once daily, without titration.

NUPLAZID is available as 34 mg capsules, 17 mg tablets and 10 mg tablets.

For additional Important Safety Information, including Boxed WARNING, please see the full Prescribing Information for NUPLAZID at https://www.nuplazid.com/pdf/NUPLAZID_Prescribing_Information.pdf.

