Global Storage as a Service Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 31%| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The global storage as a service market is expected to post a CAGR of over 31% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005849/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global storage-as-a-service market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shift from the CAPEX to the OPEX model. The rising cost pressure due to uncertain business and economic conditions has compelled several companies to use flexible IT solutions. As cloud-based services are reliable and cost-effective, they are profitable for enterprises.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global storage as a service market:

Global storage as a service market: rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems

Hybrid cloud-based storage enables organizations to select a flexible storage solution for each workload or workgroup. The primary benefit of deploying hybrid cloud storage includes enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, improved data management, and better security for stored data. Organizations from various end-user industries are realizing the benefits of cloud computing and are adopting cloud storage with high storage capability.

“Hybrid cloud-based storage systems will be more weighted towards the in-house cloud, focusing on modernizing applications and retaining the business functionality while developing an elastic, scalable model. This enables hybrid cloud-based storage systems to have the highest implementation and growth rates,” says a senior research analyst for IT professional services.

Global storage as a service market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global storage as a service market by technology (stand-alone and platform-attached storage, cloud archiving, and cloud backup) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In 2017, the Americas dominated the market with a share of 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the overall growth and maturity of the industrial and private sectors and the high adoption of cloud services in these sectors. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market it is expected to witness the highest increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005849/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 03:38 PM/DISC: 07/19/2018 03:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005849/en