Global Intelligent Phones Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 15%| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The global intelligent phones market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005833/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global intelligent phones market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is improved security and better power management. Customers face security challenges while using smartphones. The easy unlocking facility of mobile phones works to the advantage of hackers enabling them to access confidential user data. Therefore, manufacturers are launching better security features in intelligent phones.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global intelligent phones market:

Global intelligent phones market: technological advances

Manufacturers of intelligent phones are trying to introduce phones with new features to differentiate their products from competitors and attain a higher share of the market. Features such as intelligent camera and smart power management are the current trends in the global intelligent phones market. The cameras in these phones can recognize the subject in the camera outline and can accordingly modify settings to take the perfect picture.

“The increasing number of innovative product launches has led to the growth of the market in recent years. Manufacturers are including diverse features to differentiate their products with features such as split screen, multi-column display, and easy projection. Intelligent phones are equipped with inbuilt AI, which enables users to translate into different languages without connecting to the internet. Such developments augur well for the growth of the market,” says a senior research analyst for IT hardware.

Global intelligent phones market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global intelligent phones market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In 2017, the Americas dominated the market with a share of 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the early adoption of intelligent phones driven by the increase in the adoption of cloud infrastructure and AI technology. The increasing demand for improved technological features in smartphones will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005833/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 03:22 PM/DISC: 07/19/2018 03:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005833/en