Global Nut Oils and Butters Market 2018-2022| Rise in Vegan Population to Boost Growth| Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing product launches. Successful product launches have helped manufacturers increase the revenue flow and expand the consumer base of players. Moreover, this factor has also helped players in staying ahead in the competition.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing global vegan population as one of the key emerging trends in the global nut oils and butters market:

Global nut oils and butters market: increasing global vegan population

The increasing global vegan population is a positive trend for the global nut oils and butters market. Veganism refers to the practice of excluding animal products in diets, clothing, and several other products. The perceived health benefits of vegan diets drive their popularity among consumers. Furthermore, foodservice outlets improvise their menu to attract vegan customers. Vegan cheese, vegan cakes, and vegetarian burgers and beverages are some key offerings that are enhancing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“The perceived health benefits of nut oils and butters will drive the consumption of nut oils and butters. For instance, nut oils such as groundnut oil are rich in fatty acids such as oleic acid, palmitic acid, and linoleic acid, which are essential for the human body. Peanut oil is naturally cholesterol free, and the presence of plant sterols helps reduce cholesterol in humans. Therefore, benefits such as these are expected to drive the overall market for nuts oils and butters,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global nut oils and butters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nut oils and butters market by product (nut oils and nut butters) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to have the highest incremental growth, while the other two regions will see a small decline in their market shares over the forecast period.

