ATP World Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results

Thursday At Bastad Tennis Stadiun Bastad, Sweden Purse: $585,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. John Millman (8), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. David Ferrer (7), Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Richard Gasquest (4), France, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald (1), Austria, def. Fabricio Neis and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Marc Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.