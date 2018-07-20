WTA Ladies Championships Gstaad Results

|Thursday
|At Roy Emerson Arena
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Purse: $226,750 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Johanna Larsson (2), Sweden, 6-3, 6-4.
Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Viktorija Golubic (8), Switzerland, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.
Alize Cornet (1), France, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Sam Stosur (5), Australia, def. Patty Schnyder, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.
|Doubles
|First Round
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germant, and Diana Marcinkevica, Latvia, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
|Quarterfinals
Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Yana Sizikova (4), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.
Silvia Soler-Espinosa and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Quirine Lemoine and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9.