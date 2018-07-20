2018 Hong Kong Cyclothon Welcomes Globally Renowned Hammer Series to Its Shores

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), will host for the first time ever the Asian leg of the revolutionary international cycling professional Hammer Series, on October 14, 2018.

The Hammer Series will have its finale at Hammer Hong Kong, a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Asia Tour Class 1.1 Road Race, with 11 UCI WorldTour teams converging on Hong Kong’s shores, putting the international spotlight squarely on Asia's World City.

In addition to the professional Hammer Series, amateur cyclists from around the world can test their speed and endurance on Oct. 14, by participating in the fourth edition of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon 30km (18.64 miles) or 50km (31.06 miles) rides. Riders can cycle through the city's diverse neighborhoods, from Tsim Sha Tsui to Tsing Yi, Ma Wan and back to Tsim Sha Tsui. The 50km riders will also streak through three tunnels and enjoy the fantastic view from three spectacular Hong Kong landmarks: Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge.

The 30km and 50km rides are open to all cyclists, and online registration officially opens July 21, 2018 at register.hongkongcyclothon.com

The Hammer Series, which kicked off in Stavanger, Norway in May, and continued in Limburg, Netherlands in June, is different from other professional races, as only one team can win, not the individual rider. Hammer Hong Kong is designed to allow fans to see some of the world’s best cycling teams race up close and personal in two events:

The Hammer Sprint: This is a fast and furious race over a 4.3km circuit in Tsim Sha Tsui, along the picturesque Victoria Harbour. The teams, consisting of five cyclists each, will compete head to head over 10 intense laps (43km in total).

The Hammer Chase: The teams will set off in two separate groups, according to the points won in the sprint race. The “runner-up” and “finalist” groups will battle separately over five laps (21.5km in total) along the same course. The team in the “finalist” group whose fourth rider crosses the finish line first wins Hammer Hong Kong.

The team that accumulates the most points in total from Stavanger, Limburg and Hong Kong will be crowned Hammer Series 2018 champion.

“We’re excited to bring the series finale of Hammer to Hong Kong," said Graham Bartlett, chief executive of Velon, the organizer of the Hammer Series. "The teams will be racing all out to win the Series, and Hammer Hong Kong will be a fantastic place to crown the winning team.”

About Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s storied history, award-winning food and libations, vibrant arts and culture scene, and stunning great outdoors have made it widely-known as one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world. Its mesmerizing contrasts of east and west, modern and ancient, and urban and natural, offer visitors endless choices when planning a trip to Asia's World City. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com for more information; follow Hong Kong Tourism Board on Twitter at @discoverhk for the latest Hong Kong news and trends.

