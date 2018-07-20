Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot to plead guilty

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors say an al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist intends to plead guilty to terrorism charges in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 52-year-old Ali Charaf Damache is scheduled to admit his guilt before a U.S. District Court judge Monday.

A message seeking comment from Damache's attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

Damache, known as Black Flag, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges he was involved in a terror cell that wanted to kill a cartoonist who depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a dog.

The plot never materialized.

He was brought from Spain to Philadelphia in 2017 to be tried in a civilian court despite President Donald Trump's promise to send terror suspects to the military prison at Guantanamo Bay.