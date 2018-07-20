Turmoil slows rebuilding of Puerto Rico's power grid

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ten months after Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico's electric grid, the local agency responsible for rebuilding it is in chaos and $1.4 billion in federal funds meant to strengthen the rickety system has gone unspent, according to contractors and U.S. officials anxious to make progress before the next hurricane.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority has seen two chief executive officers and four board members resign in less than a week in a messy fight over how much the bankrupt agency should pay its CEO. The agency's fourth CEO since the hurricane lasted only 24 hours on the job last week before resigning amid public outrage over his $750,000 salary.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Wednesday named the fifth head of the electric company since Maria, at a salary of $250,000.