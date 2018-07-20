Cameroon military, separatists blamed for 'grave abuses'

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Violent tensions between Cameroon's government and Anglophone separatists have forced more than 180,000 people from their homes since December, Human Rights Watch says in a new report that blames both sides for "grave abuses" against civilians.

Warnings about Cameroon's crisis are growing as the Central African nation faces an October election in which 85-year-old President Paul Biya, in power since 1982, says he will run again.

The human rights situation in the largely French-speaking country where Anglophone separatists seek an independent state has taken a deadly turn since late 2016 and "could still get much worse," said Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch.