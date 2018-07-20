Florida soldier says agency is blocking path to citizenship

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former interpreter for U.S. forces in Iraq is suing the U.S. government for blocking his path to citizenship over what he says are unfounded reasons that have primarily been applied to people from majority-Muslim countries.

Haeder Al Anbki says he was scheduled to take the citizenship oath in June 2017 when he was told at the ceremony he couldn't be naturalized

The Orlando, Florida, resident wasn't given a specific reason, according to the lawsuit filed last month in the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit says the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is obligated to complete his application but instead is applying a different set of rules for him.

An agency spokeswoman says privacy restrictions prevent her from talking about specific cases.