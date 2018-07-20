2nd STREET USA, Inc. to Open Third American Store in Costa Mesa, Orange County, California, on July 20th, 2018

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--2nd STREET USA, a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open its third US Store, 2nd STREET Costa Mesa, at THE CAMP shopping mall in Costa Mesa, a city within Orange County, California, on July 20, 2018.

THE CAMP shopping mall, surrounded by greenery, brings together organic restaurants and shops selling eco-friendly items, making it a gathering place for eco-conscious shoppers.

2nd STREET Costa Mesa will feature some 10,000 items, including men’s and women’s clothing and fashion accessories, and will include a broad assortment, featuring not only well-known international brands like Supreme, Vivienne Westwood, and Burberry, but also famous Japanese brand-names such as COMME des GARCONS, A BATHING APE, and HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. An area within the store will be dedicated to the sales of Japanese brand items. There will also be a large selection of handbags and accessories from famed luxury brands, including LOUIS VUITTON, CHANEL, and GUCCI.

Comment from CEO Masahiro Kikuchi: We are extremely happy to be opening our third US store, 2nd STREET Costa Mesa. We are working hard to ensure that this store will be supported by local customers, who not only appreciate our offerings of quality goods carefully selected by our buyers and sold at reasonable prices, but also for the 2nd Street’s core value of " MORE VALUABLE THAN NEW," which we have long cherished.

About 2nd STREET Costa Mesa: Address: 2937 Bristol St, Unit D101, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Hours: 11:00AM to 8:00PM, local time, year-round Sales floorspace: 3,500 square feet Range of items: A total of roughly 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and other fashion accessories.

2nd STREET Shop List in USA: 2nd STREET Melrose 7560 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 (424) 433-5997, mon-sun 11:00am-8:00pm 2nd STREET Pasadena 113 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 365-0058, mon-sun 11:00am-9:00pm

About 2nd STREET USA, Inc.: Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, DE 19901 Capitalization: USD 3,000,000 (a 100%-owned subsidiary of GEO Holdings Corporation) Established: November 19, 2015 CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi Business: Recycling and reuse business within the United States

About GEO Holdings Corporation

GEO Holdings Corporation operates over 1,800 shops as well as an online sales presence in Japan, comprised mostly of GEO shops, which primarily rent CDs, DVDs, and game software in addition to new product sales, and 2nd STREET, which handles a wide range of recycled, reused products, including clothing, furniture, and consumer electronics. Visit http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

