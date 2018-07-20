Stoli Group Introduces Super-Premium Se Busca Mezcal with Joven, Reposado and Añejo Expressions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Today, Stoli Group announced the launch of super-premium Se Busca Mezcal, marking the company’s entrance into one of the fastest growing super-premium spirits categories. Se Busca is made with 100% Agave Augustfolia Espadin using a traditional 200-year-old process in San Juan del Rio, a small town in Oaxaca, Mexico. Balancing rich cooked agave, gunpowder and mesquite, maestros mezcaleros Rodolfo and Mary Lopez Sosa handcraft this mezcal through an artisanal production process used by their family for generations.

Se Busca means “wanted” and was created to embody the unapologetic, feisty and impactful rebel spirit of the women of the Mexican Revolution. At launch, the line will comprise of Joven, Reposado and Añejo expressions. Se Busca Joven enters the market having received 93 points and a gold medal from Tastings.com International Review of Spirits, America’s oldest annual international spirits competition. Judges noted it as “a smooth sipping mezcal with supple balance and a long finish; this will be very versatile as a sipper or cocktail component and will be a good introduction into the category.” Se Busca Reposado is aged for 10 months in French Oak Barrels and holds sweeter notes of coconut, almond and hazelnut that expertly intertwines with cereal and mesquite, delivering a rebellious bouquet. The Añejo expression is aged 2 years in French Oak Barrels, giving it a perfected balance of rich agave and a vigorous palate of sweet oak, dates, raisins and spicy cooked agave with a long-textured finish.

Stoli Group Global President & CEO Hugues Pietrini said, “With the rise of high-end mixology, there is a real demand for high-quality mezcal. Se Busca is a sophisticated, handcrafted spirit with great potential. We have seen strong success early on with Cenote Tequila and our team is primed to build on that with this agave spirit addition.”

“Passion is the driving force behind every revolution and this is our tribute to the battle cry that proved ‘in every revolution there is love’,” added Mary Lopez Sosa. “Our family has overseen production in Oaxaca for generations and believe we have a dynamic, complex spirit and hope mezcal fans enjoy Se Busca.”

Se Busca comes with a suggested retail price of $39.99 for the Joven, $44.99 for Reposado and an SRP of $49.99 for the Añejo expression. Explore “the rebel spirit” via Instagram @sebuscamezcal, Facebook @sebuscamezcal and at www.sebuscamezcal.com.

About Stoli Group ®

Part of SPI Group – one of the world's leading premium spirits businesses – Stoli Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI's global spirit portfolio.

