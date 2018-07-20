Symetra Named to 2018 ‘Ward’s 50’ List of Life and Health Insurance Top Performers

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Symetra Life Insurance Company has been named to the 2018 Ward’s 50 ® group of top-performing insurance companies. This is the 17 th year overall that Symetra has been recognized as a leading life and health insurer.

Conducted by Aon’s Ward benchmarking, a consulting and analytical firm specializing in the insurance industry and a provider of benchmarking practices, the 2018 Ward’s 50 list is composed of companies that have maintained outstanding financial results over a five-year period, 2013-2017.

More than 700 life and health insurance companies domiciled in the United States are reviewed by Ward in this annual financial analysis. In selecting the Ward’s 50, Ward identifies companies that pass financial stability requirements and measures their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

Ward has conducted the annual survey and list since 1991, with the analysis based on independent, publicly available data. For a complete list of the 2018 Ward’s 50 life and health companies and to learn more about Aon’s Ward benchmarking and consulting services, visit ward.aon.com.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

