Syngenta 2018 #RootedinAg contest finalists announced

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Syngenta is proud to announce the five finalists in its #RootedinAg contest. These finalists, who will each receive a mini touch-screen tablet, will now compete for the grand prize – $500, plus a $1,000 donation to the winner’s favorite local charity or civic organization.

Tori Streitmatter, 2017’s #RootedinAg contest winner, enjoys spending time on her family’s farm in Sparland, Illinois. Photography by Seth Lowe.

The competition, which began in April, invited growers and other ag professionals to describe the person who helped inspire their agricultural roots. Syngenta will feature the winning story in an upcoming issue of its magazine.

“Every year we’re so happy to read and share fantastic stories of people who have helped others establish enduring agricultural roots,” said Wendell Calhoun, Syngenta communications manager. “This year was no different. Our #RootedinAg contest gives us a chance to honor those people, and we are thankful for everyone who shared their inspiring stories with us.”

The 2018 finalists are:

Carie Moore from Rocklake, North Dakota Steve Frizzell from Star City, Arkansas Richard VanVranken from Mays Landing, New Jersey Madison Moore from Prosser, Washington Katharine Girone from East Peoria, Illinois

Syngenta has posted all five winning entries to the Thrivewebsite. Online voting, along with the judges’ scores, will determine the grand prizewinner. Voting ends Sept. 15, 2018, with Syngenta announcing the winner in October.

For more information and to vote for your favorite finalist, go to the #RootedinAg contest page at www.SyngentaThrive.com. Join the conversation online – connect with us at Syngenta-us.com/social.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world-class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

