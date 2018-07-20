Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Computing and Communication Systems to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Technavio analysts forecast the global drone transportation and logistics market to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The advances in computing and communication systems are one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The drones are designed to perform predefined functions, provide high-quality services, and gather environmental data such as temperature, moisture, wind current, and depth. To measure such physical and vector units, operational intelligence and data analytics solutions have been incorporated in the drones.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global drone transportation and logistics market is the high adoption of drones in healthcare and relief logistics:

Global drone transportation and logistics market: High adoption of drones in healthcare and relief logistics

Drones are being widely used in healthcare and relief delivery operations to remote rural and disaster-hit areas apart from being used for defense purposes. Drones can effectively overcome the problem of inefficient road or railway infrastructure as they are aerial vehicles. They can deliver essential healthcare supplies such as pharmaceutical drugs, medicines, blood samples, and small-sized and low-weight medical devices to remote destinations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution, “The global drone transportation and logistics market is expected to be driven by the increased use of drones for delivering healthcare supplies to remote, rural, and disaster-hit areas. It will also help LSPs to customize their supply chain model effectively based on real-time information received from UAV.”

Global drone transportation and logistics market: Segmentation analysis

The global drone transportation and logistics market research report provide market segmentation by application (transportation and warehousing), by end-user (defense and commercial and civil), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the transportation segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 60% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 60% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to remain the dominant region through 2022.

