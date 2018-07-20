Global Low- and No-calorie Soda Market 2018-2022 | Innovation in Packaging to Boost Demand | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Technavio analysts forecast the global low- and no-calorie soda market to grow to USD 22 billion by 2022, according to their latest market research report.

The expansion of low and no-calorie range in developing countries is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Top manufacturers of carbonated drinks are looking at launching new products with less or no calories to cater to the increasing demand for healthy beverages.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global low- and no-calorie soda market is the innovation in packaging:

Global low- and no-calorie soda market: innovation in packaging

Attractive packaging is one of the key marketing strategies being adopted to attract consumers. Innovative packaging helps potential consumers to assess the brand and the product offerings. For instance, in 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY updated the logo and improved the packaging for its Diet Cola range. The packaging features colored vertical stripes for each flavor. Similarly, in 2017, limited edition can design, which were inspired by fashion, music, and travel appealed to the brand’s 4.1 million weekly consumers and attracted new consumers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverages , “Innovative packaging strategies are a sure bet for drawing new consumers during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing popularity of low-calorie beverages works to the advantage of manufacturers as there will be no negative impact of the implementation of high sugar taxes by governments around the world.”

Global low- and no-calorie soda market: Segmentation analysis

The global low- and no-calorie soda market research report provides market segmentation by product (with artificial sweeteners and with natural sweeteners), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 51% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. EMEA is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period, followed by APAC. Americas is expected to see a commensurate decrease in its market share by 2022.

