Global Industrial HVAC Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The growing adoption of R32 refrigerant in air conditioners is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The global industrial HVAC market is moving toward the adoption of newer, advanced refrigerants that have better efficiency and are more environment-friendly than traditional refrigerants. All air conditioning and refrigeration systems use some form of refrigerant to absorb the heat from the air to cool.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial HVAC market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems:

Global industrial HVAC market: Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems

The need for energy-efficient equipment for different industrial processes has increased as end-user industries have been increasing their production volume to cater to the growing demand. On an average, almost 9% of the cost of production in most of the industries is spent on electricity. However, in energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, the cost spent on electricity is almost 40%.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on unit operations, “The increasing consumption of electricity in energy-intensive industries has propelled regulatory authorities to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient equipment. Regulatory authorities around the world have implemented many stringent guidelines related to energy efficiency.”

Global industrial HVAC market: Segmentation analysis

The global industrial HVAC market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the process industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 68% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

