Chelios leaving Red Wings to return to Chicago

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Chelios is leaving the Detroit Red Wings to return to his hometown of Chicago.

Chelios spent a decade with the Red Wings as a player from 1999-2009, and he's also been an adviser for the team. He says he is going to Chicago to be closer to his family.

Chelios says he was skeptical about the 1999 trade that sent him to Detroit. He'd spent over eight seasons with the rival Blackhawks, but he says he began to feel at home with Detroit, and the Stanley Cup victories with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008 were obvious highlights.

