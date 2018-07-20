Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market 2018-2022| Advent of Smart and Intelligent Packaging to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--The global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the booming e-commerce industry. By 2022, the penetration rate of e-commerce across developed markets such as the US is expected to surpass 70%. The overall retail e-commerce market is anticipated to reach more than USD 3.5 trillion by 2020. The global penetration of e-commerce will be more than 35% in 2018.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart and intelligent packaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global anti-counterfeiting packaging market:

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market: Advent of smart and intelligent packaging

A system that monitors a few aspects of the products and reports the information back to the consumer is referred to as smart and intelligent packaging. The main purpose of this packaging technique is to enhance the quality of products or eliminate tampering. Apart from directly measuring the quality of the product present inside, this packaging can also report the condition on the outside of the encasing.

“The smart and intelligent packaging can be used to extend shelf life, provide alerts on possible problems, and furnish information on the authenticity of the product. This packing is still in its nascent stage of a product lifecycle. However, it has a dynamic potential to grow with the developments in microsensors, printed electronics, authentication platforms, and IoT,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-counterfeiting packaging market by technology (authentication and traceability), by application (consumer goods and healthcare products), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The authentication segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

