Fujifilm Premium XF10 Digital Camera with APS-C Sensor Now Available at B&H Photo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Fujifilm XF10 Digital Camera. Equipped with a relatively large and high-resolution 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, this premium compact will be able to deliver exceptional image quality for its size, with an expanded sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200. It also weighs less than 9.9 oz for exceptional portability, making it a great everyday companion. A Fujinon 18.5mm f/2.8 lens is fixed to the front with a 28mm equivalent focal length that makes it well suited to street and travel photography. It has 11 Film Simulation Modes and 19 Advanced Filters, including the new “Rich & Fine” and “Monochrome [NIR]” options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005652/en/

Fujifilm has just announced the XF10 Digital Camera. Sporting a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, it aims to be an ideal everyday camera. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fujifilm XF 10 Digital Camera (Black)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1424713-REG/fujifilm_16583224_xf_10_digital_camera.html

Fujifilm XF 10 Digital Camera (Gold)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1424714-REG/fujifilm_16583432_xf_10_digital_camera.html

Product Highlights

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor Fujinon 18.5mm f/2.8 Fixed Lens 3" 1040k-Dot LCD Touchscreen Max ISO: 12800 (51200 Extended) 11 Film Simulations, 19 Advanced Filters Bluetooth 4.1 4K and Full HD Video Recording

A new function is a SQUARE MODE for creating images with a classic 1:1 aspect ratio. There is also a rear 3.0" 1040k-dot LCD touchscreen that makes shooting and operation intuitive. For video, the camera offers UHD 4K at 15p, Full HD and HD up to 60p, and a High Speed Mode that produces 4x slow-mo at 720p. Additionally, built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows for fast, simple transfers to smart devices.

The XF10 is available in Champagne Gold and Black.

About B&H Photo

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005652/en/

CONTACT: B&H Photo

Shawn C. Steiner, 212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO PHOTOGRAPHY RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: B&H Photo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 12:17 PM/DISC: 07/19/2018 12:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005652/en