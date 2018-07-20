US general reviewing Trump's year-old Afghan war strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general overseeing U.S. military operations in Afghanistan says he's taking a fresh look at the war strategy President Donald Trump announced nearly a year ago.

Gen. Joseph Votel says his assessment is designed to consider adjustments that could improve prospects for achieving the goal of Afghan government peace negotiations with the Taliban.

It was last August when Trump announced what he called a revamped strategy for ending the war. That strategy included putting more military pressure on the Taliban, soliciting more cooperation from Pakistan and focusing on starting peace talks.

Votel says he doesn't foresee his assessment resulting in major changes to that strategy, which he says is showing signs of producing important progress.

The U.S. has about 15,000 troops in Afghanistan.