Vertical Companies™ and Galenas Form Strategic Partnership for the Ohio Legal Medical Cannabis Market

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Vertical www.vertcos.com, and Galenas are pleased to announce a strategic partnership between the two businesses. Vertical is among the first and largest vertically integrated companies in the legal cannabis industry. Galenas is a newly-licensed Ohio cultivator and is currently constructing its state-of-the-art medical marijuana cultivation facility in Akron, Ohio.

“We are extremely happy to be aligning with Vertical. They’ve built one of the best teams in the American cannabis industry, and having access to their management group and resources is only going to allow us to provide better care and higher quality medicine to medical patients,” said Geoffrey Korff, president of Galenas. “We’ve designed this new facility to also demonstrate that quality, sustainability, energy efficiency, and profitability are not all mutually exclusive in this space.”

Once completed, Galenas’ facility will be one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable indoor medical marijuana cultivation facilities in North America dedicated to producing the highest quality, organically grown marijuana that will be available in the Ohio market.

“This strategic alliance with Galenas continues Vertical’s strategy of building out a national footprint in all legal cannabis markets for our brands,” said J. Smoke Wallin, President of Vertical, who leads distribution, sales and marketing. He continued: “For us it’s always about the people and Geoff demonstrates the leadership qualities we look for in every partner. With 11.7 million people, Ohio is the seventh largest U.S. state and represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the cannabis industry. We couldn’t be more excited to bring our team’s expertise to assist Geoff as he builds Galenas into the market leader.”

Vertical is among the first and largest vertically-integrated companies in the legal medical cannabis industry. Vertical has operations in AZ, KY and CA, combined with strategic partnerships in OH and other markets, which position the firm to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally. Vertical is led by a team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and medical industries. Operations include planning, permitting, development and operation of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, and brands. Vertical possesses world-class capabilities in product development, co-packing, branding, marketing, distribution, education, legal, and compliance. In fact, Vertical does Everything Pertaining to Green.

