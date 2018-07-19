AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek genetic testing. But large segments of the public also want to know if they're at risk for various medical conditions — even if they can't do anything about it.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 60 percent of people want to know if they carry a gene associated with a disease that's currently incurable.

It's important to remember a DNA test doesn't signal destiny: For most diseases, whether you get sick depends on a mix of genetics, lifestyle and other factors.

Younger adults are especially interested in what health problems might come later, and 78 percent of that group would want to know their risk of an incurable disease.

The poll was released Thursday.