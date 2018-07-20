Taiwan takes winner's trophy at San Marino Cup football tournament

(CNA) Kaohsiung Municipal Houjing Elementary School's (KMHES) girls football team returned home Thursday after winning the under 12's girls division of the 2018 San Marino Cup in Italy last week.



The tournament, held July 9-13, is the largest Italian youth soccer tournament for boys and girls, featuring 100 teams from 18 countries and more than 3,000 participants, its website said.



It was all smiles as the team touched down at Kaohsiung airport Thursday after their five-game winning streak at the tournament.



Lin Chia-yu (林佳玉), the team coach, said the first four games were very tough as they only managed to win each match by one goal. However, the team won its final match 6-0.



According to an Apple Daily online report July 14, the final match was against Italian club Imolese F&M ACD.



Taiwan managed to score 11 goals in the five games with Li Yi-hsuan (李翊瑄) and Wang Jo-ping (王若萍) the top scorers with four each.



Wang, who is 165 centimeters tall and of African and Taiwanese indigenous ancestry, said she plans to continue playing football and dreams of playing professionally one day.



(By Wang Shwu-fen and William Yen)