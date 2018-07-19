5.7 magnitude quake rattles Mexico, no damage reported

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern and central Mexico, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Workers at some Mexico City office towers temporarily evacuated their buildings, but quickly re-entered after the swaying stopped.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time (13:30 GMT) and was centered near the city of Huajuapan de Leon in southern Oaxaca state.

On Sept. 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed 228 people in Mexico City and 141 others elsewhere.