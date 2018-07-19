Knightscope Appoints Chief Financial Officer Marina Hardof

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Knightscope, Inc., developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on significantly enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today Marina Hardof as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She joins a team 50+ strong with deep experience in technology, automotive, law enforcement, security, startups, and the military. The leadership of Knightscope is now comprised of:

Knightscope Leadership team (left to right): Mercedes Soria, Stacy Dean Stephens, William Santana Li, Aaron Lehnhardt, Marina Hardof (Photo: Business Wire)

William Santana Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stacy Dean Stephens, Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer Mercedes Soria, Executive Vice President and Chief Intelligence Officer Aaron Lehnhardt, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer Marina Hardof, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Marina has over 15 years of financial leadership and corporate management experience working across various industry sectors and in both public and private enterprise. Most recently, from 2013 to 2018, she was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance – Controller for Cloudmark Inc., a messaging security company which was acquired by Proofpoint, Inc. Previous to that, she held various finance roles at Unwired Planet, Inc. (f.k.a. Openwave Systems, Inc.), which was acquired by a private equity firm. Marina also spent over nine years serving clients in the technology industry with Ernst and Young and Deloitte.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots deter, detect and report…autonomously. Our long-term ambitious goal is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world, changing everything for everyone. Learn more at www.knightscope.com.

