Palestinians say 1 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's health ministry says one person was killed and three injured in an attack by an Israeli aircraft.

Israel's military said it targeted militants "launching arson balloons."

Israel has been struggling to deal with daily fires caused by kites and balloons rigged with incendiary devices launched by Palestinians in Gaza that destroyed forests, burned crops and killed wildlife.

Thursday's incident marks the first reported fatality among Palestinians launching incendiary devices. Israel has been firing near them until now. It wasn't clear if this was a shift in military policy.

The launching of incendiary devices is part of a campaign led by Gaza's Hamas rulers against Israel meant in part to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after the militant group assumed control of Gaza in 2007.

Over 135 Palestinians have been killed since border protests began March 30.