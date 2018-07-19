Rio Tinto Opens Chicago Office to Be Closer to U.S. Customers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Rio Tinto has marked a key milestone in the company’s operations in the United States with the opening of a new commercial office in Chicago, Ill.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005482/en/

Rio Tinto Kennecott Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Chicago has long been one of the world’s historic commodity hubs. The new Rio Tinto office will allow for expanded engagement, and provide opportunities for partnerships with new and existing customers. Around 70 roles will be centralized into the new office.

Chief Commercial Officer Simon Trott said, “The U.S. is one of the largest markets globally for Rio Tinto’s products. Opening a commercial office in Chicago strategically locates our U.S. sales and marketing activities closer to our existing and future customers. It also gives Rio Tinto access to the U.S. talent pool, and ensures the company responds and adapts to market changes, allowing us to better respond to customer needs. Rio Tinto’s operations have supplied essential materials to U.S. customers for over 100 years, and the company is committed to continuing to partner and deepen our relationship with them.”

Rio Tinto is a leading supplier of essential materials such as copper, aluminum and industrial minerals to American manufacturers.

Note to the editor:

The United States is home to more than 3,000 Rio Tinto employees working at operations in Utah, Arizona and California, and 25 percent of the company’s shares are owned in the U.S. It is the top market for many of Rio Tinto’s products, including copper, diamonds and industrial minerals. Rio Tinto is the largest supplier of aluminum to the United States from its low carbon operations in Canada. Rio Tinto’s Boron mine in California recently celebrated its 145th anniversary of supplying essential materials to customers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005482/en/

CONTACT: Rio Tinto

Todd Malan, +1-202-383-4620

cell: +1-202-714-8187

or

Ryan Stanton, +1-202-383-4625

cell: +1-202-247-6547

or

Kyle Bennett, +1-801-204-2915

cell: +1-801-349-8053

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS

SOURCE: Rio Tinto

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005482/en