Food Lion MVP Customers to Partner with Food Lion to Donate Up to 500,000 Meals to Local Food Banks and Feeding America

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Food Lion announced that beginning this week, each time a customer scans his or her MVP savings card at the in-store MVP kiosk, Food Lion will donate one meal* to help end hunger in the customer’s local community. Through the partnership with its customers, Food Lion will donate up to 500,000 meals to its 30 local food bank partners and to its national hunger-relief partner, Feeding America®. The donations will be made through Food Lion’s hunger-relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds. The effort began this week and runs through August 21, when many students may still be facing summer hunger because they lack the only nutritious meal they typically receive during school.

“Scanning your MVP card is not only a great way to get additional savings on top of Food Lion’s everyday low prices, but during this time customers can join with Food Lion Feeds to help end hunger in their community,” said Emma Inman, external communications and community relations director for Food Lion. “We hope our customers will join with us. Together, we can end hunger and help our neighbors in need.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 400 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.

*Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $10,000 and maximum donation of $50,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

