10th Anniversary Hearts and Hands Gala October 20 to Honor Muhtar Kent

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities’ 10 th anniversary Hearts and Hands Gala will take place at 6:30 p.m. on October 20, 2018, at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead. Muhtar Kent, Chairman of the Board, The Coca-Cola Company, will be honored at the Hearts and Hands Gala in celebration of the event’s 10 th anniversary and in recognition of his support for the event since its inception.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005471/en/

Seated from left: Beth Howell, Atlanta RMHC President & CEO; Helen Carlos, Atlanta RMHC Board Standing from left: Craig Williams, The Coca-Cola Company, Event Chair; Muhtar Kent, Chairman of the Board, The Coca-Cola Company, Event Honoree; Rich DeAugustinis, The Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta RMHC Board Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

“After a decade of success, we are making an honoree an integral part of the Hearts and Hands Gala to say thank you to some of the individuals who have been steadfast in their generosity and support for Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Beth Howell, President and CEO, Atlanta RMHC. “Muhtar Kent’s commitment to helping us further our mission through his support of this event has been nothing short of incredible over the years, and we are deeply grateful.”

Kent will accept the award in-person the evening of October 20.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of this event since the beginning,” said Kent. “Over the past decade, the Hearts and Hands Gala has raised over $3 million to support the operations of Atlanta’s two Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Room and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile – all of which help keep families with sick children close to each other and the care and resources they need during a difficult time.”

The event will feature live and silent auctions, dancing and a performance by Bogey and The Viceroy. Individual tickets are available from $400 each/$800 per couple at armhc.org/gala. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The Coca-Cola Company is the event’s presenting sponsor with Craig A. Williams, Senior Vice President & President, Global McDonald’s Division, The Coca-Cola Company, serving as Event Chair.

“Atlanta RMHC’s programs give care and support to families with sick children so they can focus on what’s most important –- their child’s health,” said Williams. “The Coca-Cola Company is proud to partner with Atlanta RMHC to help make a difference in the lives of these deserving families.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit more than 9,000 families of sick and injured children served by Atlanta RMHC each year. Entertainment acts have included Gavin DeGraw, Melinda Doolittle, Natasha Bedingfield, Jeff Foxworthy, Megan Hilty, NEEDTOBREATHE, Tripp and Tyler, Yacht Rock Revue, and most recently in 2017 The Tyrone Smith Revue.

About Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to nurturing the health and well-being of children and families. Atlanta RMHC keeps families with sick children close to each other and the medical care their child needs. Through its three core programs, the Ronald McDonald House ®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room ® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile ®, Atlanta RMHC has served more than 50,000 families since 1979.

Atlanta RMHC’s programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit armhc.org or call (404) 315-1133. Follow Atlanta RMHC on Instagram and Twitter @armhc or like us on Facebook, Facebook.com/AtlantaRMHC.

About Bogey and The Viceroy

Founded in 2012, Bogey and The Viceroy are an Atlanta dance band specializing in Retro R&B and Soul, Disco and Funk, Classic Rock and Pop, and today's dance party hits. Led by New Orleans native Bogey Thornton and backed by Atlanta music scene veterans, Bogey and The Viceroy provide an unforgettable and interactive entertainment experience for guests of all ages and keep the dance floor packed all night.

Born and raised only blocks away from the legendary Fats Domino, bandleader Bogey Thornton has been entertaining audiences all over the map for the past 20 years with his signature brand of swanky soul. Bogey's sweet voice embodies the ease and sophistication of iconic 60's crooners like Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye, as well as modern popular artists like Prince and Bruno Mars.

Backing Bogey are The Viceroy, a group of seasoned professional musicians and vocalists who love to play together and entertain. Comprised of a tight rhythm section, a dynamic horn section and powerhouse female vocalist Glynis LeFlore, when they get together with Bogey get ready for an explosive non-stop dance party!

Whether performing as part of a public summer concert series or festival, opening up for national acts like The Commodores, or playing one of the many social and corporate events we are booked for each year, our mission is always the same...to see YOU on the dance floor!

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005471/en/

CONTACT: Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

Carrie A. Bowden, 678-704-8085

carrie.bowden@armhc.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005471/en