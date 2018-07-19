Motorola Solutions and the Motorola Solutions Foundation Provide $18M to the National Law Enforcement Museum

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--As part of its ongoing support for the National Law Enforcement Museum, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today delivered $2 million in funding to the Museum. With today’s donation, the company and its charitable arm, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, have provided more than $18 million in support for the National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building.

History: Motorola Solutions' work with the National Law Enforcement Museum and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

As the Museum’s first founding partner, Motorola Solutions has provided monetary donations to support development and programming, as well as in-kind donations including Motorola Solutions’ state-of-the-art communications and video surveillance solutions that will support the Museum’s day-to-day operations. Motorola Solutions technology also will be featured in an interactive exhibit designed to give visitors a firsthand look at law enforcement.

“It is our privilege to help honor the men and women who protect our communities every day. We are humbled by their sacrifices, and we are honored to be part of this museum that gives them the recognition they deserve,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “The National Law Enforcement Museum is a valuable institution that will serve as a bridge between law enforcement personnel and the communities they serve.”

Opening to the public on Oct. 13, 2018, the National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building will offer visitors the opportunity to experience firsthand what it is like to work in many fields of U.S. law enforcement, ranging from emergency operations to community policing and SWAT, through educational journeys, immersive exhibitions and insightful programs that let visitors “walk in the shoes” of the men and women who keep our communities safe.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Motorola Solutions has been essential to the development of the National Law Enforcement Museum,” said Craig Floyd, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “We are proud to tell the story of U.S. law enforcement, and we look forward to bringing together those who have served with the communities they represent. For generations to come, this Museum will play an important role in honoring those who have sacrificed on our behalf.”

Motorola Solutions’ support for the National Law Enforcement Museum is one example of the company’s longtime commitment to public safety. Motorola has been a founding partner of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund since 1988 and the Museum’s first founding partner since its inception in 2004. This timeline summarizes the partnership history of Motorola Solutions and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

