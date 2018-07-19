WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Kevin Kisner takes advantage of light winds and warm temperatures to shoot a 5-under 66 and take the early lead in the British Open. He has a one-shot lead over Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa. Danny Willett cards 69, Phil Mickelson a 73, and Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time. Jordan Spieth is in the mix. By Doug Ferguson. Developing.

— With:

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— Sidebars on merit.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

ALPE D'HUEZ, France — Geraint Thomas is wearing the yellow jersey for the 12th stage of the Tour de France, which concludes with the famed 21 bends up to Alpe d'Huez. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MERCEDES-HAMILTON CONTRACT

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton ends months of stalling and deliberation by finally signing a new contract with Mercedes. The deal is for three years, reportedly at 40 million pounds a year. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 510 words, photo.

CAR--F1-GERMAN GP

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Sebastian Vettel needs to keep the pressure firmly on Lewis Hamilton at this week's German Grand Prix. Vettel leads by eight points at the midway point of the season. Last year, the pressure seemed to affect Vettel more, but this time Hamilton is the one showing signs of strain. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Still no captain and coach. Sri Lanka still expect to win, though. Rangana Herath doesn't believe their ongoing absence will prevent Sri Lanka from completing an historic series victory against South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club in the second and final test from Friday. SENT: 570 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BKO--AUSTRALIA-PHILIPPINES BRAWL — FIBA bans players, coaches for basketball brawl in Manila. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders start playoffs as big Super Rugby title favorites. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 610 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.