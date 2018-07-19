Crow Holdings Industrial Breaks Ground on First Midwest Project

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Crow Holdings Industrial (CHI), a national developer of warehouse, distribution, and fulfillment properties, launches its first Midwest development in Chicago’s I-80 Corridor industrial submarket.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005049/en/

Crow Holdings Industrial breaks ground on 252,208 sq. ft. spec building in Chicago's I-80 Corridor industrial submarket. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 24601 S. Frontage Rd. East in the Channahon Corporate Center, the 252,208 sq. ft. spec building is 40 miles from downtown Chicago and just 3 miles from the I-55 / I-80 interchange, one of the nation’s preeminent logistics corridors for multi-state regional distribution.

“This building leverages highly visible I-55 frontage in a convenient business park setting. We’ve provided nearly triple the trailer parking capacity generally offered in this size range and hope to capitalize on tenants seeking more trailer parking per building square foot than ever before,” said Matt Kurucz, Managing Director of CHI’s new Chicago office.

The Channahon spec building will accommodate users seeking convenient access to both the BNSF and U.P. intermodal rail yards. It’s also within reach of nearly 70% of the country’s population with just a two-day drive.

The building will feature 36’ ceiling clear height, LED lighting, significant truck dock loading, and best-in-class trailer parking capacity (1 stall per 1,910 sq. ft.).

CHI is teaming up with ARCO/Murray, an industry-leading design-build contractor.

“We are excited to embark on a new partnership with the Crow Holdings Industrial team in Chicago and look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art distribution facility in early 2019,” said Lee Stellakis, Principal at ARCO/Murray.

“I’m thrilled to break ground on our first deal just six months after opening the Chicago office. I’m eager to take advantage of the continued strength of the industrial market nationally to build the CHI brand in Chicago and throughout the greater Midwest,” said Kurucz.

About CHI and Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings Industrial (CHI) is a national developer of warehouse, distribution and fulfillment properties in key logistics markets throughout the U.S. CHI and multi-family developer Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) are the development division of Crow Holdings, a nationally focused real estate investor, developer and owner with a global multi-asset investment platform. Headquartered at its historic Old Parkland campus in Dallas, the firm began operations 70 years ago with the development and lease-up of an industrial warehouse in Dallas. Over the course of its history, the firm has built longstanding industry relationships built on trust, integrity and partnership.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005049/en/

CONTACT: Crow Holdings Industrial

Matt Kurucz

mkurucz@chindustrial.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Crow Holdings Industrial

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 09:05 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 09:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005049/en