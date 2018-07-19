POTTERY BARN KIDS DEBUTS NEW HIGH-STYLE NURSERY COLLECTION, POTTERY BARN MODERN BABY

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today unveils Pottery Barn Modern Baby, a high-style, curated collection designed to make a statement. The Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection by Pottery Barn Kids launches with nursery furniture, bedding, wall art, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories and baby gear in five distinctly new design aesthetics to better meet the needs of parents seeking nursery décor that reflects their personal style.

Nursery from the Pottery Barn Modern Baby Collection available today. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a focus on clean lines and standout design, the Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection is crafted with the same commitment to safety and quality that Pottery Barn Kids is known for. All wooden and upholstered furniture in the Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection is GREENGUARD certified, and all cotton bedding is 100% organic.

“We are excited to launch Pottery Barn Modern Baby, a new Pottery Barn Kids’ collection that incorporates modern and contemporary design,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “From glam to natural, each of the five design aesthetics expands the Pottery Barn Kids’ offering through modern and minimalist nursery décor and furniture.”

The five statement-making aesthetic styles that take modern to a new level are: Glam Modern, Hip Modern, Natural Modern, Casual Modern and Minimal Modern. Glam Modern draws inspiration from Art Deco design, featuring bold furniture, sleek silhouettes, and luxe metallic accents. Glam Modern features two colorways, the first with dramatic statements of black and white with gold hardware detailing, while the second room focuses on warm hues of blush and cream combined with luxe metallic accents. The sophisticated design of Glam Modern can be seen in elegant plush furnishings, such as the velvet Deco Glider and Ottoman, and trend-forward furniture, reflected in the black acrylic Art Deco Crib. Lighting adds a finishing touch and unexpected brilliance to the rooms, with the black metal GlamGeo pendant and ornate Crystal Chandelier.

Hip Modern features graphic design elements to create a room with clean lines, and geometric shapes with a little bit of attitude and bold style. Textiles showcase pops of primary colors and shapes, in the plush Arrow Pillow and knit Colored Triangle Blanket. Offsetting the space with eye-catching wall décor, the “ I’m New Here” and “Hug Life” LED Wall Lighting, add trend-forward nursery sentiment to the room, and Acrylic Wall Shelves provide an easy storage solution.

Minimal Modern aesthetic is clean and chic, styled with a monochromatic edge, and every piece in the nursery has a distinct purpose and tailored structure. The cool gray tones and subtle cloud pattern in the Organic Everest Coverlet layer on the sleek silhouette of the crisp white Paxton Glider for a soothing minimalist décor .

Casual Modern aesthetic embraces tonal simplicity. Natural wood accents on white furniture paired with decorative accessories adorned with animal icons add a hint of playfulness, as seen in the gray ElephantFelted Wool Pillow, while the wool Evo Rug grounds the room with contemporary curvilinear patterns.

Natural Modern effortlessly pairs a neutral color palette of grays, creams and natural wood, mixing design with sustainability to create an airy and pure ambiance. Organic textiles, gray Dot Brushstroke Crib Fit and gray Chunky Knit Pillow, add depth and subtle patterned detail to the minimal pallet. Effortless accents and natural finishes round out the room with the wooden Hexagon Natural Wall Shelf and cream Faux Mongolian Fur Rocker.

In addition to the specially designed modern nursery furnishings and decor, the Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection also offers must-have essentials, including practical baby gear, from strollers to feeding chairs with a focus on functional and modern style. Customers can utilize the Pottery Barn Kids Gift Registry service to create a unique registry for gear, gifts, furniture and décor from the Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection.

The collection is available exclusively at Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide, and online at pbmodernbaby.com. Join the conversation on social media @pbmodernbaby, a dedicated Instagram account with modern design inspiration, product recommendations and design tips.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States, Canada and Australia, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce website in Mexico. Pottery Barn Kids provides complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

