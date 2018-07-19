Samsung Launches 4D Lunar Gravity VR Experience Developed in Collaboration with NASA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today launched “A Moon for All Mankind” (AMFAM), an immersive, consumer-focused 4D lunar gravity virtual reality (VR) experience. With Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, consumers immerse themselves in a visual and physical VR experience that accurately recreates a fictional Moon mission, allowing consumers to know what it’s like in lunar gravity. The AMFAM experience will be open to the public starting today through July 2019 at Samsung 837 in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005128/en/

"A Moon For All Mankind" 4D virtual reality experience at Samsung 837, powered by Gear VR and Galaxy S9+ (Photo: Business Wire)

To develop this realistic lunar experience, Samsung’s rig design team collaborated with the team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston behind the Active Response Gravity Offload System (ARGOS) to create a VR experience which mapped to the actual partial gravity experience of walking on the Moon. ARGOS is used to train astronauts to operate in low gravity environments.

“At Samsung, we are driven to push the boundaries of innovation and inspire consumers to do what they can’t,” said Zach Overton, Vice President of Consumer Experience & General Manager of Samsung 837 and Galaxy Studios. “We are proud to bring to consumers the combination of our powerful mobile VR headset and our innovative work with NASA to launch this lunar experience and bring the sensation of walking on the Moon to life.”

“Starting this year, we will celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the Apollo Program that landed a dozen Americans on the Moon,” said Sean Carter, Strategic Partnerships at NASA Johnson Space Center. “With VR experiences, like the one Samsung has developed, we are working to make lunar missions accessible to the public and are excited to inspire the next generation of astronauts.”

At the AMFAM experience at Samsung 837, consumers will experience a full space mission including a briefing and details about how astronauts move on the Moon. Then, they will step into a flight suit and harness, wearing a Gear VR headset, to experience the lunar mission in the gravity offload rig, feeling what it’s like to walk on the Moon. The market-leading Gear VR headset provides users an untethered, ultra-fast, smooth and immersive VR experience. By leveraging the power of Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the high quality of its Super AMOLED displays, the Gear VR headset uses dedicated sensors and a wide field of view to help consumers fully immerse themselves in the experience of walking on the Moon.

For more information about AMFAM and to schedule a mission, consumers can go to www.837gearVR.com. More information on Gear VR can be found here. The AMFAM VR content was produced by Samsung together with creative agency, Iris, and award-winning creative studio Framestore.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005128/en/

CONTACT: UEG (on behalf of Samsung Electronics America)

Scott Baldwin, +512-299-6039

Scott.Baldwin@uegworldwide.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005128/en