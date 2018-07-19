Top Wearable Technology Trends That Will Have a Major Impact This Year | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top trends in wearable technology that will have a major impact this year.

2014 was called as the ‘Year of wearable technology’ as Apple watches and activity trackers came into the limelight. Since then, we have seen several technology advancements and wearable technology trends, which have been effective in luring more customers to this market. The latest wearable tech trends have unlocked doors of boundless possibilities for these devices. Also, the speedy growth of wearable technology devices stimulated by the desires of consumers, particularly millennials, shows no sign of slowing down. Wearable technology is pertinent to several industries in offering a different user experience and solution to the users of the particular industry or domain. The current wearable tech trends have had a succeeding impact on the IoT, data science, big data analytics, and cloud advancements.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, “Wearable technology achieved mainstream status with devices such as calculator wristwatch and Bluetooth headsets that were quite popular in the early 2000s.”

Top trends in the wearable technology that will have a major impact this year

Healthcare and fitness: Wearable technology is getting smarter by the day. Health stats and activity trackers that are documented on wearable devices have already been known as a great way for users to track their health progress and alert their doctors in case of any deviations. Also, many startups in the industry are testing with techniques to refurbish and evolve wearable healthcare technology and tracking devices for amplified connectivity between the consumers and healthcare professionals. There will be many exclusive devices in the near future that will replace some complex medical procedures. However, these devices might have to go through numerous regulation challenges. But the flexibility is going to increase slowly. Manufacturing industry: The growth of industrial IoT has increased the demand for wearable technology in the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing companies are gradually looking at procuring wearable devices with diverse sensors, which can be used by the workers. The use of wearables can aid in handling the overall industry and producing a lot of data to assess the performance or key factors later. Wearable technology trends in this sector are developing rapidly to meet such requirements.

Transportation and logistics: It’s surprising that wearables have important use cases in transportation and logistics. This technology is extremely useful for logistics companies that deal with a huge volume of goods. It helps eradicate confusion in the loading and off-loading process of goods, allocating the right drivers for trucks, and tracing the fleet. Using wearable technology helps track and list on the cloud system automatically. The use of this technology is increasing in the logistics industry, and with new upgrades in the wearable technology trends, it is predicted to grow further in the future. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top trends in the wearable technology that will have a major impact this year.

