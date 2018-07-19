DAHlicious® Organic, Maker of India-Style, Probiotic-Rich Lassi and Yogurt Launches Single Serve Lassi

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--DAHlicious Organic, maker of organic, India-style, probiotic-rich lassi and yogurt, today announced the launch of its new single serve 10oz lassi. Costco will be the launch partner for this new product, designed for portability and personal consumption. Costco will carry one SKU of the single serve lassi: an assorted eight-pack of four Alphonso Mango and four Field Strawberry lassi for $12.99. Costco stores in the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions will begin to offer the multipack starting in July.

New single-serve lassi drinkable yogurt from DAHlicious in strawberry and mango. Now at Costco. (Photo: Business Wire)

The club store chain is an existing retail partner for DAHlicious Organic, which currently offers a two-pack of 32oz mango lassi in Costco stores across the US and Canada.

Lassi (pronounced lus’-see), is Hindi for a yogurt drink, made in the 4,000 year handcrafted, slow-cultured tradition of India. DAHlicious Organic is the only yogurt company specifically dedicated to slow-culturing. This unique culturing method creates a rich and smooth texture, complex flavors and high probiotic counts, which are sustained throughout the shelf life of the product. Both sizes of the lassi are USDA Organic, made with organic grass-fed whole milk.

“DAHlicious Organic is excited to enrich and strengthen our partnership with Costco with the addition of our single serve lassi in an eight-count multipack,” said Tom Burns, CEO of DAHlicious Organic. “We are thrilled that Costco is our launch partner for this single serve product, which we are confident will be a hit with Costco shoppers. Single serve offers the opportunity for easy, on-the-go consumption and personalized choice for the consumer.”

Burns continued, “This new form factor also positions DAHlicious Organic lassi perfectly as a snack, which is the way our customers enjoy lassi the most. The eight-count multipack also delivers tremendous value for Costco shoppers.”

DAHlicious Organic products can be found at Costco, Costco Canada, Market Basket, Select Safeway stores, Whole Foods and select specialty retailers. The company expects its products to be available at additional national retailers this year.

DAHlicious Organic has three slow-cultured product lines:

India-style organic grass-fed whole milk Lassi yogurt drink - 60 billion probiotics per bottle India-style organic almond milk lassi yogurt drink – 60 billion probiotics per bottle India-style organic almond milk cup yogurt - 15 billion probiotics per cup

DAHlicious Organic is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company. KEEN Growth Capital is a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies with meaningful social impact.

About DAHlicious® Organic

DAHlicious Organic is the leading India-styled Lassi and yogurt company in North America. The company’s traditional, slow-cultured process, DAHlicious Flavor Notes™, and unique India-styled platform make its product lines a leader in the yogurt category. The company’s products can be found in Costco, Costco Canada, Market Basket, select Safeway stores, Whole Foods and specialty grocery stores. Live DAHliciously!™ For more information visit www.DAHlicious.com and follow the company in social media.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

