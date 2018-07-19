Nintendo Download: This Week’s Games are Mega, Man

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – The celebrated Mega Man X series returns. Play as Mega Man X – the powerful successor of classic fighting robot Mega Man – as he battles a variety of deadly bosses known as Mavericks in four hit titles. Mega Man X Legacy Collection includes the legendary 16-bit titles and the series’ exciting foray into the 32-bit era: Mega Man X, Mega Man X2, Mega Man X3 and Mega Man X4. Test your skills in the new X Challenge mode, which pits players against two deadly bosses in two-on-one battles. The Mega Man X Legacy Collection game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on July 24. – Complete the Mega Man X saga with this collection of four action-packed titles. Spanning two gaming eras, this collection showcases the evolution of the series with Mega Man X5, Mega Man X6, Mega Man X7 and Mega Man X8. Both Mega Man X and his ally Zero return as playable characters, allowing players to jump and shoot through challenging stages with X’s arm cannon, or slash through enemies with Zero’s energy saber. The Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on July 24. – Who doesn't love chicken… especially when it's smothered in delicious blue hot sauce? After a freak accident a seemingly ordinary chicken becomes a bomb-laying, free-range hero. Explore the versatile mechanic of laying bombs in this explosive exploration platformer, and answer the ultimate question: Which came first the chicken or the bomb? Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS Demo – Wario has a special treat for you! Better think fast if you want to succeed in this demo of his upcoming WarioWare Gold game. You’ll use the touchscreen, tilt the system and push buttons as you laugh your way through the fully voiced story introduction, featuring new and classic characters!

Activities:

The Second Nintendo Labo Creators Contest: Enter for a chance to win a specially designed, collectible cardboard-inspired Nintendo Switch system, Nintendo Labo Creators jackets and more. The contest runs July 19 at 11 a.m. PT through Aug. 20 at 10:59 a.m. PT. For more details about how to enter, please visit https://labo.nintendo.com/share/#!/contest/ . Octopath Traveler My Nintendo Rewards: To celebrate the launch of the Octopath Traveler game, My Nintendo is offering eight different box art covers (one for each of the main characters) for the case of your Octopath Traveler game (sold separately). Redeem your points and choose your character for your box art cover ! Plus, we’re also offering downloadable wallpapers for your PC or smart phone. Check out the details at My Nintendo: https://my.nintendo.com/news/6b677325fde74ff4 : Captain Toad is starring in his own puzzling quest in the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game for the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. My Nintendo members can join the adventure with a special “hide-and-seek” mission to earn My Nintendo points. Here’s the mission: Log in to My Nintendo, then find all four Pixel Toads hidden on the official game website and earn 100 Platinum Points – that’s 25 Platinum Points for each Pixel Toad you find. Good luck! : July 21 marks the first anniversary of the Splatoon 2 game, and we’re celebrating with a global Splatfest! Which sea creature is your favorite, Squid or Octopus? This hotly contested Splatfest will occur from 9 p.m. PT on July 20 until 9 p.m. PT on July 21. To help celebrate, My Nintendo is offering Inkling and Octoling printable posters, as well as downloadable wallpaper. Redeem your points for these rewards today.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 20 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 24 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 20 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 20 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 20

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

