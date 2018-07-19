Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists

A Spanish Supreme Court judge dropped international arrest warrants on Thursday for former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont and five other separatist leaders who fled abroad.

Last week, a German court approved Puigdemont's extradition, but ruled that he couldn't be sent back to Spain on rebellion charges, only for misuse of public funds.

In a decision published Thursday, Spanish Judge Pablo Llarena revoked the arrest warrants against the six Catalan leaders, but criticized the German court's decision, saying it showed "a lack of commitment" in pursuing the fugitives.

If Puigdemont and the other separatist leaders had been extradited for charges of misusing public funds, they would have only been allowed to be tried in Spain on those charges.

In Spain, rebellion carries a maximum sentence of up 30 years in prison, while misuse of public funds has a maximum sentence of up to 12 years.

More to follow...

rs/ng (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)